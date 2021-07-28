FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports a 26-year-old Ohio man was killed in a UTV crash at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes Wednesday.

Fremont County Dispatch received a 911 phone call around 10:10 a.m. of a crash involving a male who was not breathing.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and St. Anthony EMS responded to the dunes and located the crash scene to the east of Egin Lakes.

Police report two adult males were riding a UTV and jumped off a sand dune when the UTV rolled and the 26-year-old male passenger from Ohio, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected out of the UTV.

Officials report he died at the scene of the crash.

Names are not being released at this time.

