Can someone accused of a crime be placed under “treehouse” arrest? California cops may soon find out.

A man living in a “well-disguised” California treehouse — built so solidly even cops complimented it — is accused of stealing several items from a nearby house and garage last month, police said Thursday.

Mark Robert Duda, 56, of Pomona, was living in what officials described as a “well-built and modern treehouse” when police arrested him on suspicion of burglary. Police said Duda broke into a Ganesha Hills home and stole multiple items April 18.

102-YEAR-OLD CALIFORNIA WOMAN EVICTED SO LANDLORD’S DAUGHTER CAN MOVE IN: REPORT

Police say Duda was living in a "modern treehouse."

Police say Duda was living in a “modern treehouse.” (Pomona Police Department)

The home’s actual residents said they got a quick glance at the burglar and told police the man looked familiar, according to KTLA. A police helicopter and a K-9 were used to track the man down.

“The treehouse contained many essentials, such as a fire pit, barbecue, and lighting,” police said.

The treehouse also came with a picturesque view featuring the San Gabriel Mountains and the National Hot Rod Assn.’s museum, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police say Duda had a view of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Police say Duda had a view of the San Gabriel Mountains. (Pomona Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duda was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He was being held on $50,000 bail pending a court hearing, according to KTLA.