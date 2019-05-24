Man living in 'modern treehouse' arrested on suspicion of burglary, cops say

Can someone accused of a crime be placed under “treehouse” arrest? California cops may soon find out.

A man living in a “well-disguised” California treehouse — built so solidly even cops complimented it — is accused of stealing several items from a nearby house and garage last month, police said Thursday.

Mark Robert Duda, 56, of Pomona, was living in what officials described as a “well-built and modern treehouse” when police arrested him on suspicion of burglary. Police said Duda broke into a Ganesha Hills home and stole multiple items April 18.

The home’s actual residents said they got a quick glance at the burglar and told police the man looked familiar, according to KTLA. A police helicopter and a K-9 were used to track the man down.

“The treehouse contained many essentials, such as a fire pit, barbecue, and lighting,” police said.

The treehouse also came with a picturesque view featuring the San Gabriel Mountains and the National Hot Rod Assn.’s museum, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Duda was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He was being held on $50,000 bail pending a court hearing, according to KTLA.