Bonneville County Jail Daniel J. Wood, 19

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A Bonneville County man has pleaded guilty to being involved with the death of an Ammon man.

Daniel Wood, 19, is one of two people involved with the death of Larry Powell.

Wood’s charges were changed to Second-Degree murder as part of a plea agreement.

Prosecutors agreed not to charge him with felony conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Police say Wood distracted Powell when Westley Hightower shot his stepfather.

Powell’s body was found in his Ammon home in September 2020.

Hightower pleaded guilty back in July to First-Degree murder.

