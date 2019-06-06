Man puffed on cigarette after repeated kicks left kitten dazed and 'trembling': police

An Arizona man was arrested Tuesday after he was captured on surveillance footage chasing a 6-week-old kitten around a parking lot and repeatedly kicking it, police said.

Nicholas Calfy, 23, reportedly faces felony charges of animal cruelty, drug possession, and drug paraphernalia possession.

The alleged kitten abuse took place in a parking lot in Mesa, about 20 miles east of Phoenix. The video shows Calfy taking off his shirt before chasing the kitten around the parking lot, police said. Calfy then corners the kitten, covers it with his shirt and kicks it multiple times, according to the police report.

“He repositioned the kitten back into the corner between each kick. The kitten was then observed in a dazed condition and could no longer run or defend itself from the defendant,” the police report says. “The kitten was observed laying on the ground trembling.”

Calfy was later seen looking at the kitten while smoking a cigarette and providing no medical assistance, police said. Staff members found the kitten alive in the same position eight hours later and took it to a veterinary center.

The vet said the kitten had suffered head trauma, trauma-induced hyphema, and neurologic tremors. The animal survived and was taken in by a family, KTVK-TV of Phoenix reported.

Calfy admitted it was him when shown a photo, the police report said. He said he was drunk at the time and didn’t remember a kitten from the above time and date, according to the report.

A search of his backpack yielded a piece of foil “that contained a usable amount of white crystal substance,” which tested positive for methamphetamine, police said. Calfy was arrested but later released on his own recognizance. He’s due back in court later this month, KTVK reported.