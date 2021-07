FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) – Emergency crews are working to rescue a worker who is trapped after falling 30 feet down a manhole.

He is unable to get out on his own.

A medical helicopter is on stand by.

The call came in around 1 p.m.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is released.

