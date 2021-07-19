JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A 31-year-old physical therapist has completed a very long journey by rollerblade. Dusty Campbell rollerbladed from Jackson, Wyoming, to Salt Lake City, on Independence Day.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Campbell finished the 287-mile trip in 47 hours, stopping for just a few quick naps along the way.

The effort raised $15,200 for the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit that helps veterans recover from mental and physical injuries.

Campbell says for him, there’s “no greater cause.”

As a physical therapist, Campbell is well-connected to a community of athletes in Salt Lake City but says most of them thought he was crazy.

