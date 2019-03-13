Man runs into burning home to save dog stuck inside, dramatic video shows

A California man is lucky to be uninjured after a brazen dash into his burning home to rescue his beloved 2-year-old blue nose pit bull, with the heroic deed captured in a dramatic video.

A cellphone video shows homeowner Jose Guzman flying past firefighters battling a massive multi-house blaze in Pala, California on Sunday afternoon. He ignores their protests because his pit bull, Gabbana, was still inside his house.

“I knew something could’ve happened to me or both of us, but it didn’t go through my mind at the time,” Guzman told PEOPLE. “That dog is part of my family. She’s been with us through downs and ups and I couldn’t leave her there. I would do it again if I had to; I would do it for anybody in my family.”

Moments later Guzman and his pup can be seen running out of the property to safety. With the adrenaline pumping, he said he didn’t even notice that he was burned on his face and arms.

“I ran through here, tried to stay in the middle, this was going, this was on fire, couldn’t see anything,” he told 10 News San Diego, adding that Gabbana was hiding behind the toilet. “All I wanted was to get my dog, I came in here, I didn’t hesitate, I just, I had to get her; she’s part of the family.”

Gabbana experienced some burns to her nose and paw but is expected to be fine.

Adam Guzman, who is not related to Jose, captured the now viral video and told PEOPLE that everyone was “very emotional” — and many did not expect to see Jose make it out.

“I thought he’s a goner. The flames were hot and I couldn’t imagine running through those flames. That was it, that was the last time I’d see him,” he added. “When he came running out with the dog, it was a big relief that he was alive and brought out the dog at the same time.”

Jose Guzman, his fiance, and two daughters lost everything – including their two vehicles and the tools he uses for work in construction and landscaping – in the fire…but not their dog.

They are staying with his sister and a GoFundMe page was set up to help them.