IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– A man is in critical condition after a vehicle/motorcycle collision Sunday afternoon.

Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department said the crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on the corner of Boulevard and 8th Street.

The driver of a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan was turning off of 8th Street onto South Boulevard. A man riding a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling northbound on Boulevard at the same time. The driver of the Volkswagen didn’t see him coming and hit him.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet and was injured in the crash. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department says the 40-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The other driver was not hurt but was cited for failure to yield to an oncoming vehicle.

IFFD and IFPD worked together in responding to the crash.

The post Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident appeared first on Local News 8.