POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 46-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico man was sentenced to 71 months in federal prison for possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

According to court records, Jason Richard Sandoval was contacted by Bannock County Sheriffs deputies on May 7, 2020, near Yoxall Road in Downey. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call that Sandoval was claiming to have a bomb and acting erratically. Deputies attempted to contact Sandoval; however, Sandoval barricaded himself in a nearby pumphouse. Sandoval discharged a firearm during the standoff with law enforcement.

Eventually, Sandoval surrendered himself to authorities. Deputies recovered ammunition and what appeared to be a personally made firearm, commonly known as a “ghost gun,” in Sandoval’s possession. Sandoval had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses and was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Sandoval to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Sandoval pleaded guilty to the charge on May 11, 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which led to charges.

