UPDATE 2:15 P.M. – REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A suspect is in police custody for allegedly shooting a gun at a Rexburg hotel.

Rexburg Police Asst. Chief Gary Hagan reported the man was arrested in Alpine, Wyo. early Friday afternoon.

His name was not released and a motive was given by Hagan.

The manager of the Motel 6 said the man was upset because he was charged a smoking fee.

He also said they have closed the hotel for the night.

ORIGINAL STORY: REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Rexburg police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting at a local motel Friday morning.

Rexburg Police Asst. Chief Gary Hagan said the incident happened around 10 a.m. at the Motel 6 on South 12th West.

The suspect left in a new model black pickup hauling a flatbed trailer, he said. The driver was described as an African-American man.

Photo of pickup and trailer Rexburg Police are looking for involved with a drive-by shooting. Courtesy: Rexburg Police.

As a precaution, nearby schools were placed in a shelter in place until they secured the area. They included Burton Elementary, Madison Middle School and Madison High School.

Hagan believes this to be an isolated incident.

No one was injured.

Police are continuing to investigate for evidence.

If you see the suspect or the black truck, call your local authorities or Rexburg Police at 208-359-3008.

