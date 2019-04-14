Man sues parents over his massive pornography collection

A Michigan man is suing his parents after they destroyed his extremely valuable porn collection, according to FOX 17.

In a lawsuit filed last week, the plaintiff who FOX 17 identifies as “Charlie” recently moved to Indiana after living with his parents in Michigan for 10 months. He had just gotten over a divorce, and was able to do work around his parents’ home in exchange for rent. A domestic situation forced him out in August 2017.

A few months later, his parents drove to his home in Indiana to give him some belongings he left in their home, only one thing was missing: his gargantuan porn collection that consisted of more than 12 moving boxes full of adult films.

Charlie says his parents told him they destroyed his entire collection.

Upset, he called the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, filing a police report that estimated the value of his collection at $28,940.72. The prosecutor’s office decided against filing charges against his parents, but Charlie is still suing his parents for $86,822.16 in damages.

The collection was described by his parents in an email.

“We counted twelve moving boxes full of pornography plus two boxes of sex toys as you call them. We began that day the process of destroying them and it took quite a while to do so,” his parents wrote.

A month after he filed the police report, Charlie scolded his father in an email. “If you had a problem with my belongings, you should have stated that at the time and I would have gone elsewhere. Instead you choose to keep quiet and behave vindictively,” he said.

According to the lawsuit, his father said he destroyed them for Charlie’s own good. “Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health, his father said. “I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine. Someday, I hope you will understand.”

According to his father, Charlie’s addiction turned into a small porn business during his high school and college days

He was reportedly kicked out of high school and college for selling pornography to other students. His son was warned that if he ever found porn in his house again, he would destroy it.

Upset that no one wanted to take his case, the plaintiff reached out to investigators again, allegedly sending one officer 44 emails worth of porn movies he says were destroyed.

Some, he says, are extremely valuable because those videos aren’t being distributed anymore.

“Not Just Out of Print,” Charlie said about his valuable out-of-print films. “But the entire studio making it dissolved, and that was 20 years ago.”

The prosecutor’s office decided against filing charges a second time.

FOX 17 reached out to the attorney representing the plaintiff, but they have no comment at the time.