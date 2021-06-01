FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A 62-year-old man will soon face charges for shooting at two people driving off in a UTV.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the shots were reported just after 12 p.m. Monday off Highway 36 in Weston.

Deputies found a Utah man and a woman were driving a UTV in the area.

They argued with the property owner over whether or not private property signs were posted.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says when they drove off the property owner fired a .410 caliber handgun which uses pellets instead of bullets.

Two of those pellets hit the woman driving.

She was taken to the Franklin County Medical Center and was later released.

The male property owner is in the Cache County Jail. Official charges will be filed Tuesday with the court.

No other information or names will be released until official charges are filed.

