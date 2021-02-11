IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department thanks the individual(s) who spotted a vehicle in a tree and called 9-1-1 Wednedsay.

The call came into dispatch around 3:45 p.m.

The reporting person told dispatch there was an unresponsive male trapped inside a vehicle. How long ago the accident happened is unknown.

The vehicle was discovered on its side, in a canal and wrapped around a tree just north of the Sage Lakes Golf course (7000 block of North 5th West).

The fire department responded with ambulance 1, ladder 1, engine 3 and a battalion chief, and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded.

Extrication equipment was used to get the 50-year-old male out of the vehicle.

An ambulance transported the male in critical condition to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

There were no other vehicles involved in the accident and no other injuries.

There is no other information available at this time.

