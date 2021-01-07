REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Negotiators successfully talked their way through a hostage situation at the Rexburg Police headquarters Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators tell us a man walked into the building around 3:45 p.m. and grabbed a woman doing business there.
He reportedly held a knife to her throat and demand officers shoot him.
The unidentified suspect was taken into custody without injury about 45 minutes later.
