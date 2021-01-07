MGN Online

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Negotiators successfully talked their way through a hostage situation at the Rexburg Police headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators tell us a man walked into the building around 3:45 p.m. and grabbed a woman doing business there.

He reportedly held a knife to her throat and demand officers shoot him.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody without injury about 45 minutes later.

The post Man walks into Rexburg Police Department, holds woman hostage appeared first on Local News 8.