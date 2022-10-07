IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A man who police have been looking for since Tuesday is now in custody thanks to a local citizen.

Logan Barnett was located Thursday night shortly before 11:00 p.m. He was wanted for a felony aggravated battery.

Tuesday, Kelli Martinez was reported to be missing and they believed she was with Logan Barnett. Martinez was found safe Tuesday afternoon, but police said they were still looking for Barnett. They didn’t say if they were together when she was found.

A citizen spotted Barnett around 1500 Sunnyside Road near Woodruff Ave. Thursday night and called the police. Police saw Barnett leave a parking lot and pulled him over. They said Barnett ran from his car and they had to chase him down.

Police said he was found in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a large knife, a taser, and brass knuckles. Barnett was arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor Resisting/Obstructing Arrest, and a Felony Warrant for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Barnett was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

