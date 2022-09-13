LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – After evading a law enforcement search, a man wanted for attempted murder turned himself in.

40-year old Jordan Hale surrendered himself to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon in Kemmerer, Wyo.

His arrest follows a massive search of a ravine in the Green Canyon area where Hale’s vehicle was disabled.

Hale successfully evaded deputies, search and rescue, the Afton Police Department and Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Their search came after Hale reportedly tried to shoot a family member.

In addition to attempted first degree murder, hale is also charged with felony aggravated assault.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office did not say if that family member was injured.

