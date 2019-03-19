Man wearing unicorn costume busted for armed robbery

A mythical crowbar-wielding unicorn has been captured in Maryland, officials say.

Jacob William Rogge is now under arrest after targeting a convenience store in Baldwin early Saturday morning while wearing a “full-body white and pink unicorn costume,” Baltimore County Police say.

While inside the store, Rogge used a crowbar to smash a cash register and made off with money and cigarettes, according to cops.

The 28-year-old then jumped into a getaway car allegedly driven by his accomplice, Joseph Philip Svezzese, 27. Police were able to track down the pair after following their vehicle — which eventually lost control, swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into a tree.

Baltimore County Police say the unicorn costume “was discarded prior to the crash but later recovered by police off the side of the roadway in some bushes.” Evidence also reportedly was found tying both men to the convenience store heist.

As for Rogge and Svezzese, they are now each facing numerous charges, including armed robbery and theft. Rogge is still hospitalized in serious condition while Svezzese is being held without bail pending a review hearing.