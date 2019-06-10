Manhunt launched for New York suspect after woman found chained up inside home

Police officers in upstate New York are on the hunt Monday for a suspect after a woman was found chained up in his basement.

Niagara Falls officers said they started receiving calls Sunday about a missing woman and found a trail of blood leading up to the back door of a home on Monroe Avenue. Investigators then breached the door and found the woman chained up inside, Niagara Falls Detective Captain Kelly Rizzo told the Niagara Gazette.

The man suspected of restraining her – 25-year-old Michael Ciskiewic – has vanished, according to WKBW.

Police was first drawn to the area earlier Sunday after receiving a call about an assault involving a woman. They responded to a property a few houses down the street, but could not locate a victim, reports say.

The woman who was found chained up is now said to be recovering at a local hospital.

Details about her alleged attacker were not immediately available.

Police initially had surrounded the home after finding the woman, believing they were in a standoff with Ciskiewic. Yet after 12 hours, officers broke the property’s windows – only to find him not there, the Niagara Gazette reported.