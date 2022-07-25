Mannheim Streamroller Christmas

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Mannheim Steamroller Christmas is set to be the first event to perform at the new Mountain America Center on December 13.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m. and will cost between $30 and $80. Tickets will be available at www.mountainamericacenter.com.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas is the first of many event announcements the venue plans to publicize over the next few months. “We thought it would be a fantastic ‘Christmas in July’ gift for the community by announcing this popular touring holiday-themed family show,” says Mountain America Center’s Director of Marketing, Kelsey Salsbery. “We know Idaho Falls and the surrounding areas have been patiently waiting for our venue to open, and we cannot wait to showcase what an impressive event line-up we will have for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023. It is going to be a gem of a building for the region to enjoy and be proud of!”

This year’s show will feature all your favorite original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album, along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Chip Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said show creator Davis. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

The post Mannheim Steamroller Christmas to open new Mountain America Center appeared first on Local News 8.