BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found lying near his car as a homicide.

Officers were called to the McDonaldville area at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday. Blackfoot Police and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified the victim only as a 39-year-old white male.

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday morning.

The man’s name was not released pending notification of relatives.