Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Republican Dustin Manwaring has announced he will attempt to reclaim his District 29 House seat in the May primary. Manwaring held the post in 2016-18.

Manwaring claims he has spent a lot of time preparing for a return to Boise.

“I am a good fit for Pocatello because we have a myriad of perspectives here and diverse opinions are healthy for our city and our state,” said Manwaring. “I run toward compromise and equitable solutions, embrace civil discourse and avoid being a cog in the wheel of good governance while standing firm on issues important to constituents.”

Manwaring currently serves as the Vice President of the Lillian Vallely School Board.

If elected, Manwaring said he would focus on tax policy, statewide funding and distribution formulas, health care reform, and new ways to fund transportation and infrastructure.