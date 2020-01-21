POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – To honor the late Dr. King students, parents, faculty and families gathered around Holt arena Monday to take part in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. March at Idaho State University.

Despite the windy cold weather, a crowd of people old and young marched to the Stephens Performing Arts Center chanting ‘Martin Luther King, I have a dream.’

The march ended at the performing arts center with a short program.

ISU’s annual march helps students like Kaia Rhodes feel unity with her peers.

“We are all one, we’re not separate, even though I think a lot of times, especially in society, actually all the time, we’re separated by labels and colors and where you belong. It’s so important to remain united as one,” Rhodes said.

The theme of this year’s march was ‘Beyond Freedom.’

Some posters held up read inspirational quotes and principles preached by Dr. King.

For students at ISU, participating in the walk among their classmates also helps them remember the path he created.

“He’s a big part of history and he’s a big part of who we have become as a nation, and he really led the way for people to just, you know, feel free to be who they are,” said ISU student, Elle Mann.