Mark Steyn: Avenatti a 'flimflam' lawyer who will be lucky to avoid prison time

Conservative commentator Mark Steyn joined “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday to discuss disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti, calling the for former presidential hopeful a “flimflam” attorney.

“The reality is that if it weren’t for this arraignment, he would have been at that White House Correspondents Dinner, and they would have said he’s speaking truth to power. And they would have done all of that flimflam with him, and he is just a rotten, sleazy lawyer,” Steyn said.

Steyn charged: “And it turns out he’s not a heroic presidential speaking truth to power a guy, he’s just a flimflam shyster who steals from his clients.”

Avenatti, the former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, pleaded not guilty Monday to federal charges he allegedly stole millions of dollars from his clients, failed to pay taxes and lied in bankruptcy cases. He was indicted earlier this month on 36 counts including wire and bank fraud, appeared in federal court for an arraignment in Santa Ana, California.

The trial is set to begin on June 25 with a status hearing scheduled for June 15.

Carlson asked Steyn if there was any chance Avenatti could avoid the “big house,” to which Steyn wasn’t very optimistic.

“Not really because the federal justice system wins 99 percent of its cases. 97percent of them without ever taking them to trial,” Steyn said.

“So he is up against some pretty stiff odds.”

He added: “And the heroic [not guilty] moment here, I will be interested to see, if that survives all the way to the courthouse.”

Fox News’ Lucia I. Suarez Sang contributed to this report.