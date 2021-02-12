ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – Improved internet access has arrived for one local school district.

The Marsh Valley School District was selected as one of the recipients of the Idaho Broadband Grant. The Idaho Broadband Grant was funded through the CARES Act.

The Idaho Department of Commerce granted $38,361,250 to complete 83 broadband expansion projects throughout the state.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Governor Brad Little will be in attendance at the Marsh Valley School District Office on Friday to discuss the effect the program has had on the district.

The post Marsh Valley School District receives broadband grant appeared first on Local News 8.