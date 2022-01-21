POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Marshall Public Library is changing its hours of operation for the week of January 24, 2022.

Due to a temporary staffing shortage, the Library’s hours Monday through Saturday next week will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Library officials hope to restore regular hours the following week.

For more information about Library programs and hours, call 208-232-1263 or visit marshallpl.org/.

