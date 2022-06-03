POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Marshall Public Library (MPL) opens its 2022 Arts and Community Tickets (ACT) season with a generous partnership with the Gate City Grays.

One pair of tickets will be available for each home game the Grays play this year. Each household can check out one pair of tickets per season; you must have an MPL library card to check out tickets. The first home game is Saturday, June 4. To see the full Gate City Grays schedule, click HERE. The pair of tickets for the first home game will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Friday, June 3, when the library opens at 10 a.m.

The library started the ACT Program in the fall of 2019. Even though events and activities were paused on occasion in subsequent years due to COVID-19, strong community partnerships kept ACT going. The library is looking forward to another exciting ACT year.

If you have any questions, contact Amy Campbell at MPL at 208-232-1263 ext. 105 or at acampbell@marshallpl.org.

The post Marshall Public Library partners with Gate City Grays for ACT Program appeared first on Local News 8.