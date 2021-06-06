POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Marshall Public Library (MPL) is giving you a good reason to bury your head in a bunch of good books this summer.

The library will jumpstart the all-ages Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” with an event at the library June 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At the kickoff, patrons can sign-up for the program, enjoy crafts, eat some treats and hang out with the animals from Snake River Doodles petting zoo.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Through the program, patrons who complete their reading challenges will receive entries for their age division’s grand prize drawing at the end of the program. The Friends of the Marshall Public Library are providing the prizes.

“We’re excited to be able to offer lots of options for our Summer Reading Program,” said Trina Bonman, Associate Director of the Marshall Public Library. “We have a new reading tracking app that makes it fun and easy to keep track of all the reading you do over the summer.”

The library will be also hosting a slate of activities as part of the program. Outdoor storytimes for youth will be held from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays starting the week of June 14 and going through August 12. “Take It/Make It” crafts will be available weekly for pickup at the library. Students in the Idaho State University Physics Department will host Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math programs at 2 p.m. on June 9, July 14, and August 11. Additional interactive activities will also be available at the library during the summer. Last but not least, the MPL’s bookwagon will be visiting area parks twice weekly during Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25’s Summer Food Service Program.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

“We’re happy to get back to offering some in-person programing,” Bonman said, “and this will be a fun summer for everyone who participates.”

If you’re unable to attend the kick-off event, you can sign-up for the Summer Reading Program anytime HERE.

For more details on the Summer Reading Program, click HERE.

Patrons with questions about the program can call library staff at 208-232-1263.

The post Marshall Public Library summer reading program starts June 7 appeared first on Local News 8.