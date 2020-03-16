Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Marshall Public Library will be closing to the public as a precaution for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) until further notice.

In consultation with Southeastern Idaho Public Health, beginning Monday, March 16 at noon the library will be closed to patrons and residents. Patrons are still able to and encouraged to utilize the library’s online offerings such as Overdrive, Cloud Library, and Kanopy via our website at marshallpl.org. Library employees will be available by phone between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday to assist citizens.

Patrons are asked to not return library materials until further notice. Any late fees that may be incurred will be waived.

