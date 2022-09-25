POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Marshall Public Library is looking to take in your excess produce. Whether it’s a little or a lot, every bit helps.

According to The Idaho Foodbank, Idaho is home to over 152,890 people with food insecurity.

In 2019, Marshall Public Library donated around 800 pounds of produce thanks to the community. If you have extra fruits or vegetables, please consider donating. The library will be accepting donations through September and the first couple of weeks into October.

“The community has been great this year. We know things have been hard on everyone and still the people of Pocatello have come through to help others. Every little bit helps and we have received donations of all sizes, so thank you,” Marshall Public Library Public Services Supervisor Amy Campbell said.

The Idaho Foodbank regularly needs fresh fruits and vegetables, said Campbell. And after not having the Garden to Give program for the last two years due to the pandemic, Marshall Public Library is excited to have it back this year and for many years to come.

The post Marshall Public Library’s Garden to Give program continues to accept food for Idaho Foodbank appeared first on Local News 8.