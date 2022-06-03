POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Marshall Public Library (MPL) is looking to make a “splash” by launching its all-ages 2022 Summer Reading Program on June 7.

This year’s theme is “An Ocean of Possibilities.”

Head over to the MPL June 4, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the summer kick-off party. People in the community can sign-up for the summer reading program at the event! And the kick-off party wouldn’t be complete without a bounce house, free treats, and food trucks. Everyone who registers will get a fun prize (while supplies last).

“We are so excited to have patrons of all ages back in the library for summer reading because we can’t let kids have ALL the fun! That’s one of the things I love about our summer program, we have one for all ages from babies to grown-ups,” said Becky Hadley, the Marshall Public Library Adult Program Coordinator.

As participants complete challenges all summer long, they’ll earn entries into our grand prize raffle where they could win some awesome prizes. Some of the prizes include a Kindle Fire, gift cards, Geronimo jump passes, and so much more! We hope you’ll join us as we start our summer of fun!

