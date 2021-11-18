POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Thursday, 64-year-old Martin Edmo Ish was sentenced for the death of 56-year-old Eugene Lorne Red Elk.

Ish was convicted by a jury for one felony count of voluntary manslaughter for fatally striking Red Elk in the head outside of Duffy’s Tavern where Red Elk was bouncing on June 14, 2009.

Sixth District Judge Rick Carnaroli sentenced Ish to up to 15 years in state prison, with the possibility of parole after 14 years.

Ish was immediately remanded into state custody and will get credit for time served.

Ish was previously convicted of manslaughter in 2017 for killing Red Elk, but the Idaho Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2020 due to technical errors made during jury selection.

Bannock County Prosecutors tried the case in Sixth District Court from July 28 to Aug. 6, 2021.

