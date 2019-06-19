Maryland college student brings stepdad to tears with collage of notes he left her in middle school

A Maryland college student brought her stepfather to tears this Father’s Day in when she gifted him a framed picture of the two of them surrounded by all the inspirational sticky notes he left her when she was growing up.

Brian Sandusky left a note on his stepdaughter’s door every day when she was in middle school. Sophia Wilcox filmed the now viral moment when her stepfather opened the heartfelt gift.

HOMELESS DAD RECEIVES FATHER’S DAY SPECIAL MAKEOVER

“These are all your notes,” he whispered through tears.

“Yeah, I kept them all,” Wilcox said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He was so shocked when I gave it to him because he hadn’t known that I kept all the notes. He told me later that he was beyond moved,” Wilcox told The Press Association. “He’s been in my life for about 10 years now. He’s a very supportive man and always tries to make me laugh, even on a bad day.”