Maryland man who drives Batmobile replica ends up tracking down driver after hit-and-run

Holy hit-and-run, Batman!

The suburbs of the nation’s capital appeared to have a new crime fighter on the streets after a Maryland man — who happens to drive a custom-built 1966 Batmobile replica — ended up fighting for justice by tracking down a person involved in a hit-and-run.

“I’m a pretty determined fella and if somebody does something like that I’m going to be on them, can’t let them get away with that,” Bill Gibson said Monday.

Gibson said he was traveling on Route 28 in Silver Spring, Maryland on Wednesday when another motorist ran into his vehicle.

“I don’t know what the guy was thinking, he must have been going about 60, you know, and just slammed into the right rear corner,” Gibson told FOX5.

Gibson — who has tricked his car out with a bat phone, “rocket launchers” that have an actual flame appear and a projector that shows a bat symbol on the road at night — said he was stunned when he pulled over and the other driver sped up and took off.

“So I dial 911 and I’m chasing him,” he told FOX5. “I’m chasing him down and he pulled into a church parking lot. He came out, got out of his car, looked at the car and tried to offer me money, which, of course, wasn’t going to happen.”

The man eventually handed over his information and was not charged by police. Gibson said the costs of repairing his vehicle may run more than $7,000.

Gibson told FOX5 he just hopes he’s able to get his Batmobile — which is worth about $175,000 — fixed soon.