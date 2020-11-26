Food

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Potato Commission says more mashed potatoes are consumed on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, which is why the fourth Thursday of November is also recognized as National Mashed Idaho® Potato Day.

The commission has provided a few tips you need to know to make sure your taters aren’t too lumpy, creamy or over- whipped:

To ensure your potatoes cook evenly, cut them into similar sizes and place in a pot of cold water, gradually bringing the water to a boil.

Bring butter and milk to room temperature before adding them to your Idaho® potatoes to help keep the mixture hot while mashing.

Try mashing your potatoes with buttermilk instead of milk or cream. Buttermilk tastes like sour cream but has less fat and calories.

Over-mashing your Idaho® potatoes will result in gluey and sticky potatoes.

Add fresh herbs, spices, minced vegetables or grated cheese to boost the flavor and color of your Idaho® potatoes.

For fluffier mashed potatoes, add ½ teaspoon of baking power to the mixture while mashing. Allow the potatoes to sit a few minutes before serving.

Three medium potatoes will make approximately two cups of mashed potatoes.

Add a bouillon cube to the boiling water. Save the liquid when you drain the potatoes and add some of it while mashing as a calorie-free flavor enhancer.

Add more milk and leave out the butter for reduced-fat mashed potatoes.

You can view more tips, video and recipes HERE.