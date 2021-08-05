IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced the Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain in Idaho.

So what does this mean as people get ready to go back to school?

“Simply put, we need more Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine if our kids have a chance at a normal school year. One that is entirely in person, without outbreaks and quarantines,” Governor Brad Little said.

School districts are gearing up for the new school year, and for Bonneville School District 93, that includes releasing its COVID-19 response and mitigation plan.

The three phase plan breaks down when masks will be required, and when parents are notified about a potential exposure.

Masks will only be required in District 93 if there are 50 or more new cases in the district within the past 7 days.

In the Idaho Falls School District, masks are not required either.

The same goes for the Madison School District.

The director of Health and Welfare says they will be keeping an eye on case numbers in school age children, but says it’s ultimately up to each school district and board to decide on mask requirements.

“The CDC has recently issued guidance for K-12 education that masks should be worn for both vaccinated and unvaccinated, particularly for this reason, we have an unvaccinated population of under 12 that are not eligible to receive the vaccine, at least not yet,” Director Dave Jeppsen said. “And that’s really meant for their protection.”

Jeppesen and Governor Little are also urging people to get the vaccine, saying it will help keep people out of the hospital.

