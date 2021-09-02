JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – During a special meeting on Thursday, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners voted 3-2 to extend the current Teton District Health Officer Health Order #21-5, requiring face masks in public places within Teton County.

Public Health Order #21-5 is extended through December 31, 2021.

Masks will be required when the County risk level is Red (high) or Orange (moderate). If the risk level decreases to Yellow (low) or Green (new normal), masks will not be required. The community will be notified when the County’s risk level moves to Yellow.

This public health order does not mandate mask wearing in any outdoor situations. The Teton District Public Health Order #21-5 requires that:

Persons wear a face mask inside any business or government facility open to the public, healthcare facility, riding in a taxi, or public transportation. K-12 schools and postsecondary institutions shall require all students, teachers, school staff, and visitors to wear face masks. There are multiple exceptions to the order, including if a person has a medical condition for whom wearing a face mask would adversely affect their ability to breathe.

Due to a new state statute, public health orders issued by a public health officer expire after 10 days unless extended by County Commissioners and/or Town Council. The Town of Jackson voted to extend Public Health Order #21-5 within town on Monday in a 5-0 vote.

To view the entire Teton District Public Health Order #21-5 please visit the Teton County Health Department website.

