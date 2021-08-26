JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – After review of all public comments submitted and in consultation with the State Health Officer Alexia Harrist, Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell has issued Public Health Order #21-5 requiring face masks for Teton County, including the City of Jackson.

Public Health Order #21-5 goes into effect immediately on August 26, 2021, and will remain in effect through September 4, 2021, unless extended by the Board of County Commissioners or Town Council.

“Taking into account the public comment submitted and looking at the current high transmission of COVID-19 in Teton County, it is important to issue this health order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Dr. Riddell said. “Wearing a face mask is one of the many preventative public health measures along with staying home when sick and the COVID-19 vaccines to help slow the transmission of COVID-19 in the community and keep our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed. We ask the entire community to work together to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect those in our community who are more vulnerable or who are not able to receive

the COVID-19 vaccine.”

This public health order does not mandate mask wearing in any outdoor situations. The Teton District Public Health Order #21-5 requires:

Persons wear a face mask inside any business or government facility open to the public, healthcare facility, riding in a taxi, or public transportation. K-12 schools and postsecondary institutions shall require all students, teachers, school staff, and visitors to wear face masks. There are multiple exceptions to the order, including if a person has a medical condition for whom wearing a face mask would adversely affect their ability to breathe.

You can view the entire Teton District Public Health Order #21-5 HERE.

