AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville Joint School District 93 has moved into the “High Risk” or “Red Phase” category.

This means students and employees are required to wear face coverings over their mouth and nose “when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

The school district also asks parents to monitor children for COVID-19 symptoms, and keep them home if they have unexplained symptoms.

Current Number of Active COVID-19 Cases