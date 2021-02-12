KIFI/KIDK

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After reviewing input from parents and staff, the Idaho Falls District 91 School Board has approved some adjustments to its learning plan.

In a notification to parents, the board said:

Masks Required Until At Least Feb. 23: Until further notice, masks will be required in all D91 schools and classrooms when social distancing is not possible. This will give district staff the chance to receive full immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Use of School Facilities: Outside groups will be allowed to use D91 schools and facilities again in accordance with the district’s building rental policies and procedures. In addition, groups would need to comply with the district’s COVID-19 protocols as well as any state or local health guidance, orders or restrictions.

Still on the table is consideration of a proposal to a “green phase” that would provide five days of in-person instruction. The board will revisit that proposal and its mask requirement during a live-streamed work session on February 23.

