YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – Masks are now required inside our national parks.

Everyone will need to wear a mask inside all park buildings and facilities.

They are also required on any park managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained. That includes narrow or busy trails, overlooks, and historic homes.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The National Park Service says it will continue to evaluate operations and make changes to visitor services as needed.

The post Masks required at national parks appeared first on Local News 8.