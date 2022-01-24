TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Masks are again required for all staff in the Teton Idaho School District.

Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme says the requirement will be in place for two weeks, as the district follows its school-level data on absences.

After that, another evaluation will determine if there is a need to continue this measure.

Woolstenhulme is encouraging all staff and students who can to get vaccinated.

Since the first of the year, 46 staff members and 80 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

