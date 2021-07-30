YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – Visitors to Yellowstone National Park are once again required to mask up inside all public places and on commercial transportation regardless of vaccination status.

In a tweet, the park service says the decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control changed its mask guidance earlier this week and because all five counties within the park are currently listed as having high or substantial COVID-19 transmission rates.

Currently, all five counties within Yellowstone have substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. Consistent with CDC guidance, visitors to Yellowstone, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask indoors and in all public and commercial transportation. pic.twitter.com/QKPJICjCux — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) July 30, 2021

