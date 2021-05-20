IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Supreme Court is issuing updated guidelines for COVID-19 precautions in Idaho’s courts.

They include revised procedures for court hearings and access to courthouses across the state.

The new guidelines mean the following:

Hearings are no longer presumed to be held remotely through videoconferencing or other means

People accessing an Idaho courthouse are not required to wear a mask, but the court strongly encourages them

Jury trials and grand jury proceedings may still be postponed if local COVID-19 incident rates cross a certain threshold

