IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Supreme Court is issuing updated guidelines for COVID-19 precautions in Idaho’s courts.
They include revised procedures for court hearings and access to courthouses across the state.
The new guidelines mean the following:
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
- Hearings are no longer presumed to be held remotely through videoconferencing or other means
- People accessing an Idaho courthouse are not required to wear a mask, but the court strongly encourages them
- Jury trials and grand jury proceedings may still be postponed if local COVID-19 incident rates cross a certain threshold
The post Masks will no longer be required at Idaho courthouses appeared first on Local News 8.