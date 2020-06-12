JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton County, Wyoming Health Department reported Friday that all of the results received in a May 28 mass testing for COVID-19 have been negative, so far.

A total of 1,346 people were tested. It involved both insured and uninsured people, as well as those who were symptomatic or asymptomatic. 120 people reported having symptoms of the disease and 368 reported traveling within the previous two weeks. 80 were non-Teton County, Wyoming residents who worked in the county.

Only those with positive results will be notified. Those who reported as symptomatic will also be called.

Those who participated are also advised that the test was a “point in time”, meaning may still contract the virus at some other time. It also does not tell you if you had the disease in the past.

