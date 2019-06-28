Massachusetts cop accused of raping homeless teen while on duty: reports

A Massachusetts police officer was indicted Wednesday on charges that he raped a homeless 16-year-old while working for a city outreach program in 2016, according to reports.

Former Lowell police officer Kevin Garneau, 49, was arraigned and charged Thursday with two counts of rape, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office said.

In 2016, Garneau was working with a city program that provided assistance to individuals dealing with homelessness or substance abuse, WFXT reported. Prosecutors said Garneau entered the tent of a homeless 16-year-old and told her there was a warrant for her arrest. He allegedly promised not to arrest her in return for sexual favors, prosecutors said.

Lowell police became aware of the allegations in January and began an investigation, boston.com reported. Garneau, a 19-year veteran of the police department, was placed on administrative duties during the investigation.

“I’m astonished and deeply disappointed,” said Superintendent of Police Raymond Kelly Richardson in a news release. “I acted as soon as we were made aware of these allegations. This is not what the men and women of the Lowell PD represent.”

Garneau was released on personal recognizance, ordered to wear a GPS monitor and stay away from the victim. He is now on administrative leave while the investigation continues, boston.com reported.