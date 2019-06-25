Massachusetts residents see 'tornado of poop' after sewer line blockage

A “tornado of poop” hit residents in Massachusetts last week after an underground blockage caused raw sewage to wildly expel from toilets.

Four homes in Melrose, a city roughly 10 miles north of Boston, experienced the storm, which began Thursday morning.

DEFENDANT THROWS FECES AT MIAMI JUDGE, GETS ACQUITTED ON BURGLARY CHARGES

“I was getting ready for work and then I heard a bubble,” one resident, Silvana Ortiz, told WHDH. “It was a crazy scene. It literally just spun and flowed out.”

The woman captured the moment “a tornado of poop started forming and started spewing out” on video. It shows a dark, murky liquid bursting from the toilet bowl at her home on Brazil Street.

She said the unsanitary experienced “destroyed everything” — including her wedding dress, floors, walls and the entire bathroom, and told The Boston Globe it will cost $8,000 to repair her home.

Ortiz also said it took the city of Melrose a full day to respond when she requested assistance about the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I pretty much told [the city], ‘I don’t know what’s more disgusting: the feces in my living room or the way the city is responding to it,’” she said.

Melrose Mayor Gail Infurna blamed the backup on a main sewer line that was blocked, and said Department of Public Works employees “responded immediately” after receiving a call to the area about a “potential water issue.” The sewer blockage has seen been repaired, and “the ensuing damage remains under investigation.”