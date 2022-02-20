A cold front will pass through tomorrow which will look to bring several changes to weather forecast in the coming days. On Saturday night, we are already seeing some cloud cover start to build within the region and we are seeing some isolated snow showers from Salmon to Challis. This can continue into the overnight hours and for tomorrow morning. The isolated snow showers will then look to spread to the rest of the region starting on Sunday afternoon. Snow showers will continue to be in the region for Monday before starting to disappear on Tuesday and completely leaving by Wednesday. Accumulations should be an inch or less for most places except for mountain peaks, Island Park, and Driggs where they could see up to 2 inches. Winds will be quite breezy over the next few days too. We can see winds for Sunday being between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 and 40 mph. Winds won’t look to die down until Monday evening.

The biggest change of all from this cold front will be the cold. Temperatures will be decreasing very quickly within the next few days starting on Sunday. High’s on Sunday decrease slightly compared to Saturday with high temperatures being in the 30’s and low 40’s. Then, high’s plummet to the 20’s for Monday before dropping to the 10’s and teen’s for Tuesday. Those high’s will also stay in the 10’s and teens thru Thursday before slightly increasing back to the 20’s for next weekend. Low temperatures during the week will also go down to below zero for most of the region. So, bundle up and stay warm!

