KIFI New Maverik location in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Maverik’s newest location in Pocatello opened its doors on Tuesday.

The 24-hour convenience store, is located at 3400 S. Fifth Ave. in the south part of town.

“This end of town is really where the growth is going to really take off down the road,” said Regional Executive Director Sheila Merrigan. “Maverick does a lot of homework on a great location to serve any unmet needs, and this was a great place to be to meet those needs.”

New amenities at the location include certified truck scales and a BonFire Grill.

“For me coming out of 2020, this was one of the most fun projects that I’ve done when opening a new store at Maverick,” Merrigan said. “It’s been so much fun with the interest of the community. We had lines of people this morning waiting to get in at 6 a.m., and they were super excited to see what it was all about.”

