POCATELLO – A trial date has been set for the second teen accused in the brutal killing of an elderly Pocatello woman back in March. 17-year-old Isaac Rodriguez- Romero was in court yesterday for a status conference. Rodriguez- Romero’s trial is set to get underway April 28 th . Rodriguez-Romero and 18- year-old Dustin Alfaro are charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and a weapons enhancement. Alfaro’s trial date is for May 3rd. The two allegedly stabbed to death 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler in her home.