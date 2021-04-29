IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Grab your fishing pole and don’t forget your fishing license.

Crews from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing more than 32,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during May.

Stocking locations for southeast Idaho, May 2021

Here is a summary of what you need to know about a few of these fisheries.

Bannock Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing at a six-acre pond with many recreational amenities nearby. There are sand volleyball courts, a playground, soccer fields, basketball courts, a swimming area with beach, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access at the pond.

This 3-acre pond is located just minutes from downtown Pocatello and offers local anglers of all ages a convenient escape close to home. Nestled within the 40-acre Edson Fichter Nature Area, this pond features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Your dog is welcome to be your fishing buddy—if leashed while at the pond and on the trails. However, if they need to cool off or would like to practice their retrieving skills, there is a "puppy pond" built just for them on the same property.

Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 rainbow trout. This reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in this region and is conveniently located right off I-15. Most anglers fish from boats or on the bank around the dam.

Montpelier Reservoir – 5,000 rainbow trout. This reservoir is located in the hills east of Montpelier at a 6,500-foot elevation. It has very basic facilities, but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.

Upper Kelly Park Pond – 500 rainbow trout. This great little fishery is located in Arthur Kelly Park in Soda Springs. Access to the upper pond is via an easy ¼-mile hiking trail beginning at the parking lot. This is great fishing for the kids in a pretty setting all summer long. Just don't waste time fishing the lower pond near the parking lot… the lower pond is not stocked.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

The post May trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region appeared first on Local News 8.